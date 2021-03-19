Erra Fazira's ex-husband Engku Emran marries Neelofa's elder sister Noor Nabila

Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin and Noor Nabila Mohd Noor held their akad nikah at Masjid At Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail. ― Screeshot via Instagram/Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― The former husband of popular actress Erra Fazira has tied the knot with actress Neelofa's elder sister, Noor Nabila Mohd Noor.

The akad nikah between Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin and Noor Nabila were carried out at Masjid At Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail earlier today.

A video of the ceremony was shared by Neelofa on her Instastory.

mStar reported Engku Emran, 46, gave Noor Nabila, 36, a ring as dowry.

News of Engku Emran and Noor Nabila's marriage has been circulating on social media since Thursday.

Photos on Neelofa's Instagram of the simple ceremony. ― Screeshot via Instagram/Neelofa

Noor Nabila however declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

This is Noor Nabila's second marriage and the third for Engku Emran.

Noor Nabila had previously been married to actor Sharnaaz Ahmad from 2017 to 2020 and has a three-year-old son Jebat Jayden Ahmad.

Engku Emran was married to Erra from 2007 to 2014 before marrying Indonesian actress Laudya Cynthia Bella in 2017.

Engku Emran and Erra have a 12-year-old daughter Engku Aleesya.