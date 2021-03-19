Blackpink’s Rosé sets new Youtube record with debut solo single On The Ground (VIDEO)

Rose has set a new record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours for her debut solo single ‘On The Ground’. — Photo via Instagram/ roses_are_rosie

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — K-pop band Blackpink member Rosé’s debut solo single On The Ground has set a new record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours.

It garnered 41.60 million views in the first 24 hours of its release on March 12 beating the previous record set by the music video for singer Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style in 2012, which was viewed by 36 million in the first 24 hours.

Korea’s JoongAng Daily reported that the music video also set a new record for most concurrent YouTube viewers for a solo artist at the point of its release.

The video topped YouTube’s most-viewed list on the day of its release, and is expected to hit 100 million total views soon.

On The Ground is the lead track of Rosé’s first solo album, R.

Meanwhile, Soompi reported that 282,674 sales were recorded in a day since the release of the physical album R on March 16, breaking IU’s record with 147,856 copies of Love Poem were sold in its first week.

R also had more than 500,000 stock pre-orders from Korea, United States, Japan, and China.

The Korean-New Zealander had previously been quoted as saying that On The Ground was about going on a soul-searching journey and taking stock of the important things in life.