Late HK actor Ng Man Tat called JB his home for decades after marrying Malaysian in 1996

Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat had called Malaysia his home after marrying beauty queen in 1996. — Picture via Weibo

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Veteran actor Richard Ng Man Tat made Johor Baru his home for over two decades after marrying a Malaysian beauty queen.

Singapore portal Asia One reported that the 69-year-old only returned to Hong Kong recently to continue with his liver cancer treatment before succumbing to the disease on February 27.

According to the portal, Ng and Hou Shan Yan, who hails from Segamat, had gotten married in 1996 before settling in Johor.

This was Ng's third marriage.

The couple met each other in 1993 when Ng was filming the movie All's Well, Ends Well Too in Singapore.

They have been blessed with a daughter, 25, and a son, 18.

Quoting a close relative, local portal Oriental Daily reported that Ng only left Johor Baru when he had filming engagements overseas.

The same relative also said prior to Ng's death, he was admitted into a hospital in China for treatment.

He was later brought back to Hong Kong as per his wishes.

NST Online reported that Ng rose to fame playing the no-nonsense Inspector Yip in the popular drama series Police Cadet 1984 alongside Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung.

In 1988, he collaborated with funnyman Stephen Chow, and the duo became hugely popular.

In 2013, he starred in the Malaysian comedy film Kara King with Namewee, Epy Kodiang, Zalif Sidek and Taiwanese singer Tiger Huang.