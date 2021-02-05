Malaysia among top 10 countries that cheered on Blackpink in first paid online concert

Fans around the world rallied online to support the girl group during their first livestreamed concert. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped fans of Blackpink from showing big love for the girl group and Malaysian supporters were no exception.

Malaysia made its way into the top 10 countries with the most people tuning into the K-pop stars’ paid YouTube concert The Show on January 31.

A report by Korean news portal Naver quoted data from the group’s label YG Entertainment that showed Malaysia ranking number eight in the list, trailing behind Hong Kong and South Korea.

The United States came in first place, with American K-pop fans making up 19.2 per cent of the approximately 280,000 paying members who signed up to watch The Show.

The other countries in the top five from least to most viewers were Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Virtual concertgoers forked out between US$29.99 (RM122) and RM163 for paid membership access to Blackpink’s YouTube channel which allowed them to livestream the concert.

The quartet served some of their best hits during the event, such as How You Like That, Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls, and Sour Candy, their collaboration single with pop icon Lady Gaga.

Member Rosé also gave fans a sneak preview of her solo debut by performing an English-language song titled Gone, which will be included in her upcoming solo album.

Blackpink’s YouTube channel saw a spike in subscribers in the weeks following the online concert, gaining 2.7 million subscribers which brought their total to a staggering 56.8 million.

They are currently the most subscribed female artist on the platform and the second most subscribed overall, coming in just behind Justin Bieber.