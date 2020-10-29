American cinephiles are turning to Tim Burton classics ahead of Halloween

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' is the most searched-for movie among residents of Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada and Washington. ― Picture courtesy of Warner Bros via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 ― Has the coronavirus pandemic cancelled Halloween? As the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traditional Halloween activities amidst the pandemic, Americans are turning to Halloween-themed movies as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating and crowded haunted houses.

A new AtlasVPN report found that Americans are currently looking for Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice on the internet. This fantasy comedy, in which a recently deceased couple tries to scare away the new inhabitants of the house they are haunting, is favored in 19 states, including Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada and Washington.

Although not a Halloween-themed movie per se, The Night Before Christmas tops the chart as the most popular film in the United States for the month of October. The iconic animated film, also directed by Tim Burton, is trending in 24 states. Among them are Colorado, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Since its release in October 1993, fans and critics have often questioned whether the tale of Pumpkin King Jack Sellington on his road to self-discovery is a Halloween or Christmas movie. Almost three decades later, the film's composer Danny Elfman settled the debate in an interview for USA Today.

“It's obviously about Christmas, but for me, it's a Halloween movie. Growing up, Halloween was my favourite night of the year and Christmas was a troublesome time. Into my adult years, it was a time where a bit of a dark cloud would follow me around–probably carrying over from my childhood until I had my own kids–and then I developed a new, brighter view of Christmas,” he told the publication.

Aside from Tim Burton's The Night Before Christmas and Beetlejuice, American cinephiles are also searching the web for Adam Sandler's latest comedy, Hubie Halloween. The kid-friendly Halloween comedy, available on Netflix, is the most popular film among residents of North Dakota.

Researchers also found that, just as in the rest of the world, Disney's Mulan was popular among American film buffs. Residents of District of Columbia, Georgia, Mississippi, Montana, and New York favored the US$200 million live-action remake of the 1998 animation over other movies.

Researchers from AtlasVPN compiled a list of the most popular movies in the United States according to IMDB and cross-referenced them with Google Trends data from October of 2020. ― AFP-Relaxnews