Apple TV+ updates: Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and 'The Supermodels' documentaries coming up (VIDEO)

Bruce Springsteen fans will get to watch a documentary dedicated to his latest album this October 23 on Apple TV+. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 — If you're a fan of celebrity documentaries, Apple TV+ has three interesting options coming up with one of them premiering on Friday, October 23 about Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will accompany the release of his new album Letter to You and will also feature full performances, unseen before archival material as well as more insight into the album from Springsteen himself.

The full E Street Band will be on hand to perform 10 originals from the album and this will be the first studio album recorded “live” and together with the band since Born in the USA.

Watch the trailer below:

Apple also announced the booking of two other documentaries, one on Billie Eilish and the other on the iconic supermodels of the 90s.

Billie Eilish fans can look forward to Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry this February 2021, directed by R.J. Cutler (Belushi, The September Issue, The War Room).

Check out the teaser trailer:

For a little nostalgia, The Supermodels will highlight four of the biggest names from the supermodel era: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple, expect insights into the era when supermodels dominated the fashion scene as well as exclusive interviews.

Apple TV+ is currently available via the Apple TV app as well as tv.apple.com/my with an RM19.90 monthly subscription.