Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates turning 48 by going nude in garden photoshoot

Paltrow donned her birthday suit to celebrate her 48th birthday last weekend. — Pictures from Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow caused a stir on Instagram after she posted a nude photo of herself to celebrate her 48th birthday last Sunday.

The Oscar-winning star made sure to undress for the occasion and struck a pose beneath a large tree on a sunny day for the impromptu photoshoot.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today. Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes,” Paltrow wrote.

A-listers like Olivia Wilde, Sophie Turner, Reese Witherspoon, and Demi Moore filled the comments section with admiration for Paltrow’s physique while expressing well wishes for her big day.

Paltrow’s teenage daughter Apple Martin reacted with apparent embarrassment at her mother baring it all, writing, “MOM” in capital letters.

She later joined the chorus of praise and wrote that her mother was “killing it.”

Paltrow’s producer husband Brad Falchuck also took the time to dedicate an Instagram post to his wife with a photo of her lounging around at home.

“She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy, and never skips an opportunity to put an a**hole in his place.

“She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best.

“Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you,” Falchuck wrote.

He ended his post by asking fans to register to vote in the upcoming election in the United States as a birthday gift for Paltrow.