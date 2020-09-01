Young Marvel fans honour Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ legacy with action figure memorials

Twitter user King Westbrook said the action figure memorial was his son Kian’s (right) way of dealing with the loss of his superhero. — Pictures from AFP and Twitter/KingWestbrook7

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Children around the world are honouring the legacy of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman with action figure memorials.

The star, who died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, was best known for playing King T’Challa in the Marvel film Black Panther.

Twitter user King Westbrook tweeted a photo of his son Kian doing the Wakanda salute next to his Avengers action figures shortly after Boseman’s family confirmed his passing on social media.

Westbrook wrote that his son was “heartbroken” after hearing of Boseman’s death and that the memorial was the child’s way of dealing with the grief of losing his superhero.

“When he found out about Chadwick’s passing, he was heartbroken.

“But he knows death is a part of being human and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way,” said Westbrook.

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

Other young Marvel fans organised similar scenes at home with their action figures as various public figures took to social media to pay tribute to Boseman’s life and work.

Michael had a funeral for Black Panther with all of the Avengers. Bless his sweet heart. Posted by Kristin News on Saturday, August 29, 2020

My son and the avengers mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman/Black Panther pic.twitter.com/OHrMHRYENk — Bryant T. Marks (@DrBryantMarks) August 30, 2020

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan meanwhile penned a powerful message on the 43-year-old’s heroism both on-screen and off-screen, adding that Boseman was a source of inspiration for him since the early days of his career.

“I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did, with grace, courage, and no regrets.

“‘Is this your king!?’ Yes. He. Is! Rest In Power Brother,” Jordan wrote on Instagram.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described Boseman as “an icon for the ages” and that the Marvel Studios team was “deeply (mourning)” his passing.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend.

“Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible.

“He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.

“He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed,” Feige said in a statement.