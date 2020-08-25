124 Malaysian DJs attempt record-setting non-stop livestream concert for 11 days leading to Merdeka Day

One of the participating DJs performing live in an attempt to set a record in the 'Malaysia Book of Records.' – Screengrab via Mixcloud Live

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A group of 124 Malaysian DJs and emcees from all over the country have come together in an attempt to set a record for having the most number of DJs in a virtual event.

The attempt is set to be recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for having the most number of DJs participating in a non-stop livestream.

The feat, which kicked off on August 21 at 8pm, will run for 11 days with the finale set to take place on August 30 at 10pm before the group end their record-setting adventure with a Merdeka countdown at midnight.

The livestream, which is the brainchild of veteran DJ Jay Subramaniam, is in a bid to bring Malaysian DJs from all over the country together to celebrate Malaysia’s 63rd Independence Day.

TraxxFM’s G. Vimal, who is one of the participating DJs in the “IndepenDance 2020” livestream, said the attempt is also in solidarity with all the local DJs who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have also came up with a hashtag called DJs Jaga DJs (DJs taking care of fellow DJs) to unite everyone for this attempt.”

G. Vimal, popularly known as Double D, added that they received an overwhelming response from social media users and their friends who financially supported them to carry on with their 11-day livestream concert.

The show will feature DJs from Ipoh, Penang, Melaka as well as Sabah and Sarawak, performing their sets in a systematic line-up on Mixcloud Live, a new music-focused streaming solution that enables musicians to stream via a legal and licensed platform.

Over the 11-day livestream, viewers will be spoilt for choice with music from all genres, including retro, open format, trap, Reggaeton, hip-hop, soul, R&B, funk, neo-funk, Latin pop, Afro Latin, and many more.

There will also be tunes from the Bollywood and even old-school Tamil and Tamil hits.

“Give some love and support to your favourite DJs and join into listening to some varied and very talented people who love entertaining you by playing music to put a smile on your face.

“DJsJagaDJs look forward to putting on this awesome show for you and also hope to be successful in this attempt” said Jay, who is the co-founder of Malaysia DJ Collective.