Nelly to perform his ‘Country Grammar’ album in its entirety for the first time (VIDEO)

The anniversary performance of ‘Country Grammar’, held in partnership with virtual reality company MelodyVR, will be available to watch on Nelly’s YouTube channel from tomorrow through 31. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — The American rapper will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his diamond-certified debut album, Country Grammar, with a special live performance with his band.

The commemorative event will be broadcast around the world on Nelly’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 9pm EST.

“Anytime you get a chance to celebrate 20 years, you want to do something that you have never done before — so we are going to rock the Country Grammar album top to bottom,” the veteran rapper said in a statement.

Originally released in June 2000, Country Grammar topped the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks in a row, as well as the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for six consecutive weeks.

The critically-acclaimed album was supported by the chart-topping singles Country Grammar (Hot...), E.I. and Ride Wit Me.

Sixteen years after its release, Country Grammar became the eighth hip-hop album to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, selling more than 10 million copies in the United States.

“I think [Country Grammar] allowed people from not just New York, LA or Atlanta — places that were already established — to believe that they could be a major player in this game if they worked their ass off, and if they came up with something that was appreciated by everybody,” Nelly recently told Complex.

The anniversary performance of Country Grammar, held in partnership with virtual reality company MelodyVR, will be available to watch on Nelly’s YouTube channel from tomorrow through 31.

During the concert, fans using the MelodyVR mobile app will have the opportunity to be virtually transported to a cutting-edge 360° studio in Los Angeles. — AFP-Relaxnews