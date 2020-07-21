Singer Shila Amzah set to hold free virtual concert this Friday (VIDEO)

Shila will be performing some of her greatest hits during the free virtual performance. — Picture via Twitter/LiveNationSG.

PETALING JAYA, July 21 — Singer-songwriter Shila Amzah recently announced on social media that she is set to hold a live virtual performance at the end of this week.

The 29-year-old award-winning artiste will perform at 9pm on Friday, July 24, as part of her Live From Home Virtual Tour, which will be streamed live in collaboration with American concert organisers Live Nation.

📺 EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning Malaysian singer-songwriter @Shilaamzah will bless our screens with a special performance on July 24, 9pm. Popularly dubbed as Asia's Sweetheart, Shila is the first Malaysian artist to take the Chinese-speaking pop world by storm 🏠 pic.twitter.com/sF4Dektik3 — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) July 17, 2020

“Hi guys, I hope you are all doing well. I’m really excited to announce that I will be going on a virtual tour with Live Nation and I will be playing a few songs for your guys. So come join me for a fun evening,” she said in the video.

Shila also said in an exclusive interview with Live Nation that she plans to sing a new cover during the performance, when she will also perform some of her all-time favourites.

The Patah Seribu singer added that fans can tune in to her free-for-viewing concert via Live Nation’s new Live From Home virtual music hub, which was created for fans to enjoy livestreams, artiste content and new music from around the world.

Fans can also watch it on Live Nation’s regional social media channels including Facebook and Youtube.

Nicknamed “Asia’s Sweetheart”, Shila, who is the daughter of popular 1980s singer Datuk Amir Amzah Salleh (ND Lala), first rose to fame when her single Patah Seribu won multiple awards at the 19th Malaysian Music Awards.

She later became the first and only Malay artist to break into Chinese-speaking market after winning Chinese reality singing talent show Asian Wave in 2012, where she beat more than 20 contestants from across Asia.

Two years later, she came in third in another Chinese singing competition, I Am A Singer and picked up the Best Female Stage Performer Award at the 15th Global Chinese Music Awards the following year.

Shila can sing in 10 different languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Hindi, Tamil, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and Italian, and was listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2018, as she was recognised as one of the young leaders, entrepreneurs and game changers from across Asia under Entertainment and Sports category.