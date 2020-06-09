US actor Hartley Sawyer fired from ‘The Flash’ after racist, misogynist tweets resurface

Hartley Sawyer's old racist and misogynist tweets angered social media users. ― Picture via Instagram/hartleysawyer

PETALING JAYA, June 9 ― American actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from popular TV series The Flash after previous racist, misogynist tweets resurfaced, sparking outrage among social media users.

Warner Bros Television and Berlanti Productions producers told news portal Variety that Sawyer will not be returning for the series’ seventh season.

“We do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation as they are antithetical to our values and policies ― which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce,” read the statement.

Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny joined The Flash in 2017, has been receiving backlash from netizens over his insensitive tweets especially amid the nationwide protest against the systemic racism in response to George Floyd’s death.

The Hollywood Reporter said that although Sawyer’s Twitter account had been deleted, screenshots of his old posts in 2012 and 2014 have been shared by many Twitter users.

a collection of @HartleySawyer's misogynistic, racist, fatphobic, etc. tweets (sorry if there's duplicates) pic.twitter.com/Kv0afDbiP1 — steph // not affiliated with The CW (@themirrorin6x17) May 30, 2020

I am not watching or supporting @CW_TheFlash until this guy gets fired. Now. Are you one of those guys that say "but it was a joke"

Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/DzFK8CQb5O — Homophobes & Racists Will End Up In Hell. (@MasterChuck81) June 4, 2020

Some of his misogynist tweets include, “If I had a wife, I would beat the hell out of her tonight” while another one was “Enjoyed a secret boob viewing at an audition today”.

His racist tweets on the other hand include, “The only thing stopping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that AL Sharpton (American activist) would never stop complaining about me.”

The show’s executive producer, Eric Wallace, who is of African-American descent also said on his Twitter account that Sawyer’s tweets broke his heart and made him mad.

“And his tweets are indicative of the larger problem in our country because presently, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment of Black and Brown people which is fatal,” said Wallace.

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

Sawyer however apologised for his actions on his Instagram page on May 31 saying that his words were hurtful and unacceptable.

“I am ashamed of myself for being capable of these horrible attempts to get attention at that time.

“These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and have done today.”