‘Back to being unemployed’: ‘Blindspot’ star Sullivan Stapleton talks about Covid-19 impact on actors as series comes to an end (VIDEO)

The Australian actor plays Agent Kurt Weller on the popular crime drama ‘Blindspot’ which is in its fifth and final season. ― Picture courtesy of Warner TV

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― As viewers bid farewell to the fifth and final season of crime drama Blindspot, Australian actor Sullivan Stapleton who stars as FBI special agent Kurt Weller opened up about the bittersweet feelings of the show coming to an end.

“It’s a double-edged sword, we rounded up well and it was nice that we got to finish the series as we wanted but yet, back to being unemployed.

“While it’s fun for maybe a week or two then you start thinking about the future and especially during this current time, it’s been hard,” the 42-year-old said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many industries and jobs, the Covid-19 crisis has not left the entertainment unscathed leaving actors like Stapleton with earnest responses such as “my paycheck” when revealing what he will miss most about the series.

Acknowledging the pandemic has affected everyone, the Aussie actor said his biggest concern is that the seemingly infinite television and film content will run out as productions grind to a halt.

“It’s a funny thing which sort of hit home thinking about how important the entertainment industry is.

“It’s amazing how everyone still sits and talks about what they’re watching or what’s good but now with the pandemic, it’s really important and relevant – hopefully people see that,” he said.

Stapleton also highlighted another beloved activity that has been severely affected by the outbreak ― going to the cinema.

“It’s a real shame especially for families with kids ― it’s always good to take kids to the cinema, wanting some popcorn and watch a movie.

“Hopefully that will come back, but not anytime soon,” Stapleton said.

Asked what his fondest memory throughout all five seasons was, the Blindspot star said being offered a part in the show after reading the pilot was a career highlight he would always cherish.

“To me that means you’re going up and you’re working your way up, it felt great that people were liking what I was doing,” he said.

Playing Kurt Weller on the series also meant he had the opportunity to live and work in New York.

Filming in an empty Times Square at 4am as the iconic venue was shut for the series and chasing criminals at the Statue of Liberty were just some examples that made the filming experience enjoyable.

“When we filmed in Times Square and people asking for autographs or saying good day and hello to us, it showed me how much this show had touched people.”

Stapleton and co-star Jaimie Alexander in a scene from the final season of ‘Blindspot’. ― Picture courtesy of Warner TV

The series which began airing in 2015 centres around an unidentified amnesiac (played by Jaimie Alexander) who was found in a bag with only her tattoos serving as clues to her past.

Following an explosive season four finale, the tables have turned on Weller and his team with them becoming criminals and the final season sees them fighting for their survival and clear their names.

“Instead of chasing criminals, we are on the run ― it’s quite a good flip,” he said, trying not to reveal any spoilers.

Currently at home in Melbourne, Australia, Stapleton shared his daily routine under the new normal, which involves lots of sanitising.

“I get up, I wash my hands and disinfect the kitchen benches, have breakfast, disinfect the benches again,” he said.

The 300: Rise of an Empire and Strike Back actor’s aim during the pandemic is to stay as fit and healthy as possible and keeps active by going for runs, riding his bike and hanging out with his dog.

“They keep saying some of the best people to sit around and wait for the quarantine or isolation to be lifted are unemployed actors because we have spent a lot of time sitting around waiting for jobs,” he said laughing.

“It’s nice to be home though I must say.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 9pm on Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD / UnifiTV Ch 451).