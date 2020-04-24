‘Vinterviken 2021’: Netflix announces a contemporary adaptation of the Swedish novel

(From left to right) Alexis Almström, Teresa Alldén and Dunja Vujovic, who have come together to work on the Netflix project ‘Vinterviken 2021’, — Afp-Relaxnews pic

STOCKHOLM, April 24 — Twenty-four years after it was first adapted, the novel Vinterviken by Swedish author Mats Wahl will be reinterpreted in a new film. Netflix has just announced a green light for a contemporary take on the novel, which was already brought to the big screen in 1996.

Set in Stockholm, Vinterviken 2021 will tell of the love story between Elisabeth and John-John, two young people growing up in the same city, whose lives are marked by very different economic, social and cultural circumstances until they meet in the same high-school class.

The novel published in 1993 told of the encounter between John-John, a young black man from a poor background, who, after a chance encounter, falls in love with Elisabeth, a young girl from a rich family.

Filmlance International, of the Endemol Shine Group, will co-produce the film with Teresa Alldén and Sveriges Television. Alexis Almström will direct, and the screenplay will be written by Dunja Vujovic. As it stands, details of the future cast have yet to be disclosed.

“I will never forget when I watched Vinterviken as a teenager in the ‘90s. A lot has happened since then, not only in a good way. A feeling of hopelessness is becoming prevalent among young people, regardless of background. So I’m excited to share this hopeful story about young lovers breaking class barriers with the global Netflix audience,” said Alexis Almström.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring a contemporary version of this modern Swedish classic to a global audience and we believe that the universal themes of love, class differences and segregation will resonate with our audiences all over the world. We can’t wait to see how Alexis Almström and the rest of the incredible team at Filmlance International will reflect the times that we live in and make this story come to life again,” remarked Lina Brouneus, director at Netflix co-productions & acquisitions. — Afp-Relaxnews