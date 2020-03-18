Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donate RM4.3m to feed those in need

Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife actress Blake Lively have donated US$1 million to two charitable organisations that assist feeding those in need. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have donated US$1 million (RM4.3 million) to non-profit organisations helping feed those in need.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared that the money would be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, which helps the elderly and low-income families.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating USD$1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.”

“If you can give, these organisations need our help.”

In true Reynolds style, he ended his please with, “Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection,” and sharing Australian actor Hugh Jackman's fictitious phone number.

Lively, meanwhile, in her Instagram post urged everyone to stay connected despite the need for distancing.

“Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up ― shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children.”

“We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home.”

Like her husband, the actress ended her post with humour urging fans to tell Reynolds that emotional distancing from his mother-in-law is not a thing.

“Nothing can save him.”

The couple's donation came a day after they announced their Mint cell phone company was giving free unlimited high-speed data services to customers.