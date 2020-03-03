Venezuelan soprano Maria Elena Vargas to stage maiden performance in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Malaysian opera enthusiasts will stand a chance to witness the maiden performance of Venezuelan soprano Maria Elena Vargas in conjunction with the 15th Venezuelan Week in Malaysia, this Thursday and Friday (March 5-6) at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac).

Charge d’ Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Malaysia, Morella Barreto Lopez, said the Venezuelan lyric singer will bring a full repertoire of operatic wealth and sounds typical of Latin America during the hour-long concert – dubbed ‘Venezuela Opera Gala with Soprano Maria Elena Vargas’.

“We will listen to pieces by great composers such as Franz Schubert and Fernando Obradors, among others, and the musical journey brings us to Venezuela with Adelis Freitez, Augusto Brandt and young composer Juan Manuel Sanchez,” she told Bernama.

Soprano Vargas graduated from the P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia with a Master’s Degree in Soloist Singing, Opera and the Teaching of Singing.

During her artistic career, she has made international concert tours in countries such as Austria, Spain, France and Russia besides national tours in Venezuela by offering recitals with guitar and voice duo with maestro and guitarist Rafael Saavedra.

The nightly concerts on March 5-6 will be held at 8.30pm at Pentas 2 at KLPac. Tickets, priced at RM50 (regular) and RM40 (students, senior citizens aged above 60 years and disabled), can be purchased at proticket.com.my. — Bernama