Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi Jackson, buys whopping RM8.4m house after turning 18

Bigi Jackson now owns an RM8.4 million home in the neighbourhood of Calabasas, California. ― Picture via Instagram/blanketjackson7

PETALING JAYA, March 3 ― Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson, the youngest son of late pop star Michael Jackson ― best known for a picture of his father “dangling” him off a balcony back in 2002, is all grown up.

The youngest son of the King of Pop celebrated his 18th birthday by making headlines recently for the purchase of a US$2 million (RM8.4 million) home in the A-list neighbourhood of Calabasas, California.

Bigi, whose legal name is Prince Michael II Jackson, was named Blanket by his father, as a term of endearment before changing it to Bigi in 2015.

The new gated-house spans 595 square metres of living space with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths, according to online news, Variety.

Built in 1990, the house also features a three-car attached garage, three fireplaces and manicured lawns.

Other features of the grand home include ― a formal dining room, butler’s pantry, family room with wet bar and a huge kitchen with dark-stained wood cabinetry, granite countertops and a variety of high-end stainless appliances.

The 18-year-old’s new home is a stone’s throw away from grandmother, Katherine Jackson’s luxurious home that is located in the neighbouring community of the Oaks of Calabasas, as reported by Eonline.

His elder siblings have homes in the same price range ― with Prince Jackson’s home in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, which he bought in 2017 and Paris Jackson in Topanga Canyon, before moving back to Los Angeles all bearing similar price tags.

The teen together with elder brother, Prince Jackson, launched their film review show on Youtube last year where they discuss the latest films, hosted on Princes Jackson's Life On 2 Channel.