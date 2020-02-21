Mini docuseries on iconic Cash Money Records coming to Spotify

The rise of Bryan ‘Birdman’ and Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams is chronicled in the upcoming docuseries ‘New Cash Order’ as seen in this screengrab. — Spotify/Youtube screengrab via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 — The history of the New Orleans-based label will be chronicled in a new four-part series presented by Spotify.

New Cash Order will document the rise of Bryan “Birdman” and Ronald “Slim” Williams to the forefront of rap and hip-hop, detailing how the brothers landed their historical US$30 million (RM126 million) deal with Universal Music Group in 1998.

A new trailer explores how Cash Money Records has reportedly racked up 130 million album sales since 1998, thanks to A-list signees Juvenile, Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

“Through a series of interviews and archival footage, Slim and Birdman unveil never-before-seen takes behind the million-dollar deals that have maintained Cash Money as a label standing the test of time,” Spotify teased in a press release.

The four-part series will also look at the creative processes that pioneered the success of up-and-comers like Blueface and Jacquees.

It is still unclear whether New Cash Order will allude to the contractual conflicts that led to the departure of several of the label’s early acts, including Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne.

The award-winning rapper famously reached a multimillion-settlement with Cash Money Records in 2018, a few months before of the release of his long-awaited Tha Carter V album.

New Cash Order will premiere today, February 21 within Spotify’s influential hip hop playlist RapCaviar.

In the meantime, discover a new trailer for the four-part docuseries below: — AFP-Relaxnews