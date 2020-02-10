Comedian Abam of comedy duo Bocey dies (VIDEO)

The 32-year-old funny man complained about a fever and headache two days ago. — Picture via Instagram/Official Abam Bocey FC

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Popular comedian Abam who was a member of the comedy trio Bocey passed away earlier this morning at home in Gombak.

He was 32 years old.

The sad news of the comedian’s death was conveyed to entertainment portal Astro Gempak by Abam’s brother Ali.

“Abam’s wife called me to tell me that he was not responsive.

“I rushed to their home but he had stopped breathing,” a tearful Ali said.

The funny man was best known for his tagline ‘Fat is Ohsem’.

The Jodoh Syaitan star’s wife Nor Hidayah also confirmed her husband’s death.

She said Abam, whose real name is Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Redzuan, had complained he wasn’t feeling well two days ago.

“A couple of days back he had a fever and complained about a headache. But when I suggested going to the hospital, he refused.

“He said it was a normal fever and headache. But this morning when I woke him up for morning prayers, there was no response from him,” Nor Hidayah said while sobbing.

Abam flanked by Bocey members Achey (left) and Fad. — Picture from Instagram/Official Abam Bocey FC

Abam and Nor Hidayah were married in 2017 and share a five-month-old son Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey Syed Umar Mokhtar Al-Juffrey.

Abam’s fellow Bochey comedians Fad and Achey couldn’t fight back tears as they process the news of their dear friend’s passing.

“Why did you go first, Bam? Why didn’t you wait for me, I’m so far away, I want to hug and kiss you,” wrote Fad, whose real name is Muhammad Fadzlie Mohd Nizam.

“Why so early, Bam? Where’s your promise? Dear God, Abam is no longer with us,” wrote Mohd Nasir Hamzah, also known as Achey.

Born in 1988 as Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Redzuan, Abam carved a successful career in showbusiness after he placed as runner-up in the first season of talent contest Bintang Mencari Bintang in 2013.

He then went on to star in television dramas, movies and telefilms including Mak Cun, Hantu Bungkus Ikat Tepi and Terpanah Asmara before joining Bocey with members Fad and Achey.