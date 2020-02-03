‘Narcos: Mexico,’ ‘Hunters,’ ‘High Fidelity’ Five not-to-be missed series for February

‘Hunters,’ produced by Jordan Peele, will be released on Amazon on February 21. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Prepare for a televisual feast in February with Narcos: Mexico back on Netflix, Sam Esmail’s production Briarpatch with Rosario Dawson on USA Network, the new Archie comics-inspired Katy Keene with Lucy Hale, and let’s not forget High Fidelity with Zoë Kravitz on Hulu, and Al Pacino in Hunters on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a list of five series coming to streaming services and TV channels next month.

Briarpatch

Allegra Dill has returned to her hometown in Texas to investigate the murder of her police officer sister. However, her pursuit of her sister’s killers leads to an even greater danger, when she comes into conflict with an extreme case of local corruption.

With Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathergi, and Brian Geraghty.

February 6 on USA Network.

Katy Keene

This tale of love, friendship and professional ambition in New York City, documents the trials and tribulations of an aspiring fashion designer, Katy Keene and her close-knit group of friends, which includes Josie, a talented singer-songwriter, Jorge, a budding Broadway performer, and her boyfriend KO Kelly, a bouncer and competitive boxing hopeful.

With Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Camille Hyde, and Lucien Laviscount.

February 6 on The CW.

Narcos: Mexico — Season 2

Miguel Gallardo is back and business is flourishing. However, success has brought him enemies. In particular, the DEA is unrelenting in its efforts to nail him. As time goes by, the drug baron’s situation becomes increasingly precarious.

With Diego Luna.

February 13 on Netflix.

High Fidelity

Rob, a record store owner, is obsessed with her love life and pop culture. Once again single, she wonders what went wrong with her previous relationships, and sets out to establish a top-five list of the reasons for her heartache.

With Zoe Kravitz.

February 14 on Hulu.

Hunters

In 1970s New York, which is rife with former Nazis, a team of hunters sets out to bring the war criminals to justice before they succeed in creating a Fourth Reich.

With Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, and Tiffany Boone.

February 21 on Amazon Prime Video. — AFP-Relaxnews