Parenting influencer Belinda Chee challenges herself as radio DJ on ‘Lite Breakfast Show’ with Jason Desmond

The new voices for the Lite Breakfast Show (from left) JD and Bel. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Sometimes, a person decides to try something different in life as a challenge and this is what Belinda Chee has done in her new role as radio deejay.

The mother-of-two from Kuching is one of two new personalities to take over The Breakfast Show on radio station, Lite.

She will co-host the show with Jason Desmond, also known as JD.

Chee, who is also known as Bel, is a parenting influencer, television host and voice-over artist who hopes to jumpstart her career with Lite.

“It’s mostly a journey of for self-fulfilment for me as I’ve put my career on the back burner for a while now, and although being a mum brings me immense joy, I felt that I lacked personal growth.”

“I hope that with this new role, I will be challenged mentally, and gain new experiences besides picking up a new skill — panelling the radio console,” she said.

Having to replace Shaz and Steve, who helmed the show for a long time, Chee admitted that it was a huge responsibility for her.

“Those are really big shoes to fill. I don’t think we can compare to the partnership and chemistry Steve and Shaz had, and it may be difficult for Lite fans to get used to us as a new duo.”

“Hopefully, in due time, Lite fans will accept JD and I as the new Lite Breakfast crew and support us like how they did Steve and Shaz.”

Sharing some of her real-life stories on how she found the idea for the #NeverTooOld segment, Chee said this came about when she decided to learn how to play the guitar despite being in her late 30s.

“Initially, I just sent my seven-year-old daughter to a class to pick up the ukulele and she inspired me to want to take it up,” she added.

“So I posted my first practice session up on my Instagram as #Nevertoooldtolearn and I think it inspired quite a number of people, because the teacher actually got a few calls from ladies my age, saying that they want to learn something.”

She also hopes to connect with listeners and share beneficial content that could make a difference in their lives.

Tune in to the Lite Breakfast Show every weekday from 6am to 10am. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Meanwhile, Jason, who has been with the Malaysia broadcasting industry for over a decade now, used to stand in for the Lite Breakfast Show on multiple occasions and hopes to tackle heavier subjects that Lite has been known for.

“While I’m still fun-loving and jovial as I was in previous radio brands, I’ve also gained more interest in subject matters that affect us as a nation, and are important to bring attention to,” he said.

Adding that he enjoyed listening to Steve and Shaz, he said he was looking to bring something different to the table.

“I personally don’t look at it as ‘taking on the mantle’ as it’s more about doing it our own way instead, with our different opinions and way of looking at things.

“There’s no better or worse — just, different.”

New segments that will air for the show are Eye on the Ball (JD reviews biggest football games from the weekend), #NeverTooOld, Growing Pains (parenting issues), Mind Your English (the deejays with an experienced guest teacher show the way to use certain phrases in English), Stargazing (Celebrity stories) and Eye on the Ball — Games Ahead (rundown of the upcoming weekend biggest football matches).

Popular segments that will continue to air are Breakfast Champion, The Right Perspective, Mind Matters, Healthwise and Front Page.