Losing interest or feeling betrayed? Fans sell off EXO Chen’s merch in droves after marriage news

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — The news of EXO member Chen’s marriage has not gone down well in his home country of South Korea.
K-pop news portal Koreaboo reported that several goods with his image were put up for sale on a Korean secondhand items site shortly after the 27-year-old announced that he was getting married and expecting a baby.
The portal also wrote that Korean forum users were labeling Chen as “irresponsible”, “selfish”, and “thoughtless” for holding a shotgun wedding before serving his compulsory military duties.
Conservative values in the East Asian country generally frown upon couples who get pregnant out of wedlock, especially if the man has yet to fulfil his military service.
The hashtag “Chen_Out” also began trending in Korean forums to demand the singer’s departure from the group.
Disgruntled admirers of the K-pop star have also taken to Twitter to sell off photocards of Chen along with his albums.
엑소 포카 양도 첸 앨범 첸 포토카드— 거래계 (@L_12481248) January 14, 2020
Please contact DM for the price of the rest of the goods +delivery fee 3500 won
If you buy a lot of things, I will give more goodies for you. sell exo photocards
exo goods Sell EXO photocard & goods
30000won Korea account korea address only pic.twitter.com/U4leo1iWmQ
엑소 첸 종대 포카 양도합니다— loey92 (@loey_6121) January 13, 2020
드래곤볼 일괄로 가져가시면 5만원에
비공굿 많이 챙겨드릴께요 pic.twitter.com/kRDFW8AaMD
International EXO fans, known as EXO-Ls, have banded together to combat the negativity surrounding his marriage by starting a new Twitter hashtag that translates as, “EXO-Ls will protect EXO”.
A Twitter account named Chen Union Malaysia also called on people to report negative comments about Chen that were flooding his official YouTube page.
⚠️ There are too many negative comments. Let’s clean his youtube comment section 💪🏻 #엑소는_엑소엘이_지켜 pic.twitter.com/yJaFBSXzWR— Chen Union Malaysia (@chenunionMY) January 15, 2020
Chen is a grown man and if you are a true EXO-L you will support them and their decisions #엑소는_엑소엘이_지켜 pic.twitter.com/phRufS50lF— Potato🇨🇦💜 (@Potato_kpop7) January 14, 2020
Jongdae showing here that you can’t spell EXO without CHEN #엑소는_엑소엘이_지켜 pic.twitter.com/dXMts2W0YG— ExoJunkie (@JunkieExo) January 14, 2020
#엑소는_엑소엘이_지켜— KIM JONGDAE NEEDS US (@Manwila11376309) January 14, 2020
We love u and we will always protect you ❤ your happiness means everything to us @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/epTPYCjTbG