Autopsy confirms no foul play in K-Pop star Sulli's death

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― South Korean police have found no anomalies in the death of K-Pop star Sulli as revealed in an autopsy report released week, but only just announced.

According to finding of the autopsy as reported by K-Pop culture website KpopStarz, there were no signs of foul play in the celebrity's death while toxicology reports “were all clean,” and the time of death was established to be a few hours after midnight.

Police are expected to wrap up its investigations into Sulli's death, who was found at her home on October 14 by her manager who had gone to check on her after failing to reach the star.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

