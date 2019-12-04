Korean artiste Kang Daniel to take a break to recover from depression and panic disorder

Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel will be taking a break from the entertainment scene after he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel will be taking a break from the entertainment industry.

In a statement to the media, his management company Konnect Entertainment said the 22-year-old would focus on recovering from health problems.

Quoting Konnect’s statement, K-pop culture website Soompi reported that Kang had been diagnosed with depression and panic disorder.

He is receiving treatment with psychotherapy and medication.

“Though Kang Daniel did his best to stay grounded and not falter in a constantly changing environment despite his state, he recently expressed more severe symptoms of anxiety. Thus, we reached the conclusion that sufficient rest and stability is of the highest priority for the artiste’s health and safety,” said the agency.

“We cancelled the pre-recording for MBC Music’s Show Champion that was scheduled for today (December 4) in the morning, and it is not possible for him to carry out his upcoming activities normally.

“The truth is that it is difficult to continue promotions for his digital single ‘Touchin’’ in this situation,” added Konnect.

The company also said it would take measures to assist Kang in his recovery while keeping in mind its responsibility to protect its artiste.

“We ask you to refrain from speculating and causing any misunderstanding regarding Kang Daniel’s health and future activities. We will prepare a way to keep you informed about his recovery,” added the agency.

Meanwhile, fans have voiced their concern about Kang after he posted messages on his social media confessing how he was afraid and tired due to malicious comments, Korean website Koreaboo reported.

Kang had on Tuesday confessed to life being difficult, to the point where he’s tired from reaching out for help.

He wrote that everything he did had become a source of ridicule while people also hated his fans for supporting him.

He confessed that he had been putting up with rumours and hate comments since his boy group Wanna One days.

“It has come to a point where I’m afraid of the sun rising again tomorrow. I’m just afraid of any news report that has my name,” he shared.

He also admitted that he was aware of people who continued to curse him and taint his personality with rumours.