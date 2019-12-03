South Korean rookie actor Cha In-ha found dead

Cha In-ha’s management has called on the public not to speculate about his death, as police begin investigations. — Instagram/chainha_715/

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The South Korean entertainment industry was rocked again with the news of another death, as Korean news outlets reported that 27-year-old rookie actor Cha In-ha was found dead earlier today by his manager.

Investigations are still underway and the police have not announced further details behind the circumstances behind death, according to Korean news portals.

His agency Fantagio said it has been notified and it was seeking more details.

K-pop culture website Soompi released the management’s statement that also stated, “We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully.”

Cha’s last Instagram post less than a day ago was captioned, “Everybody, watch out”, as he glanced at his mobile phone in several images, though it was unclear what he was alluding to.

His death came less than two weeks after K-pop star Goo Hara, 28, was found dead, and the third to hit the headline after another K-pop in Sulli, 25, was found to have taken her own life.

Cha made his debut two years ago as a member of an actor boy group called Surprise U, and has starred in dramas such as The Banker, and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2.

The actor is currently on screens alongside Oh Yeon-seo and Ahn Jae-hyun in drama Love With Flaws that is being aired on South Korea.

*If you need someone to talk to, contact Befrienders at 03-7956 8145 (KL), 04-281 5161/1108 (Penang) and 05-547 7933/7955 (Ipoh) or email [email protected]