The Chainsmokers to produce music drama series

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart (right), the two members of the New York DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 — Yet another development from the corridors of the US cable television channel Freeform, Demo will tell the tale of a young pop-songwriter in Los Angeles, reports Variety. Electro duo The Chainsmokers will executive produce the project.

One year on from the announcement that they were producing a feature film based on their song Paris, The Chainsmokers are branching out into the world of television. The musical duo will co-produce Demo for the Disney-owned cable channel Freeform.

The series will follow a 20-something musician who decides to walk away from her indie rock band and her working-class family to write pop songs in Los Angeles. Delighted to have put her past behind her, the young woman quickly discovers that the best songs are the ones that tell of deeply felt truth. But will she have the courage to write about her own life?

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, will take charge of the executive production for the project via their company Kick the Habit, which first came to light last year when the duo announced that a feature based on their song Paris was in the works at TriStar Pictures.

Another major force behind the project is screenplay writer and executive producer Joy Gregory, who notably penned 15 episodes of the CBS drama Madam Secretary. She also worked on the drama series Switched at Birth, which was one of ABC Family's most successful shows before the name of the channel was changed to Freeform in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews