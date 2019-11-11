HK actress Jacqueline Wong is back on Instagram, seven months after ‘kissing’ scandal

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong was worried that her scandal would affect series that she acted in. — Photo via Instagram / jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — After lying low following her reported scandal with Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Hui, actress Jacqueline Wong is back on Instagram.

In her first update in seven months, Wong said she was worried that the scandal would affect any television series that she acted in.

Citing Finding Her Voice as an example, Wong said she was happy the series was finally aired without any changes.

“Initially, there were rumours that the series would be re-shot but that did not happen. Then the series became TVB’s anniversary series, I am filled with mixed feelings.”

“From happy that the series could be aired in its original form, my biggest feeling was worry. I was worried that because of me, the series would be affected. I was worried of wasting everyone’s effort,” she wrote.

Wong added that as the series had five more episodes to go.

She thanked everyone involved in the production and viewers who watched the series.

“Also I am thankful for the production crew’s understanding. Hope everyone is well,” she added.

The update comes with a picture of the series production script and a new profile picture.

The last time Wong updated her official Instagram account was some seven months back after the scandal between Hui and her blew up where she posted an apology statement.

Wong and Hui were caught kissing in a taxi earlier this year.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Wong had fled to the United States after her scandal with Hui.

The 30-episode Finding Her Voice is one of TVB’s special anniversary series and started airing from October 7, although Wong was part of the promotional activities.

Recently, TVB further softened their stance on Wong and announced two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners ― will begin screening in Malaysia on November 18 and December 16 respectively.