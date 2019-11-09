Former 2NE1 member CL leaves YG, agency deletes her YouTube channel

The singer has released very little music during her past stint with YG. — Pic via Instagram/chaelincl

SEOUL, Nov 9 — Former 2NE1 member CL has officially left her agency YG Entertainment after apparently being unable to agree on terms for a contract renewal.

The singer, whose real name is Lee Chae-rin, might have left on a bad note due to unusual actions by her former agency - apparently YG has deleted all her social media accounts, including her Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

CL has spent more than a decade with YG, first as pop of successful group 2NE1 and then becoming a solo artist after the group disbanded.

She was the first solo female Korean artis to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 but has released little music in the last few years with rumours that despite recording many tracks, her agency had not seen fit to release CL's work.

There's no word where CL will head to next but perhaps this might mark new beginnings for the singer in 2020.