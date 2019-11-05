The power of music: Malaysian singer Fish Leong on healing from the pain of her divorce

Malaysian songstress Fish Leong had been dependent on her songs to heal. ― Picture via Instagram/ fishleong616

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Popular Malaysian singer Fish Leong relied on the healing powers of her own songs to heal from her painful divorce.

The 41-year-old Bahau-born singer who has made a name for herself in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and at home, opened up to the media in Beijing yesterday to finally reveal the truth behind her split.

Saying she took the words from her own songs to heal from the pain of her divorce, Fish also said she would use the experience and channel it back towards her music.

“I feel music and art can let people heal themselves. I am no different.

“I will use my recent experiences and pour it back into music.”

Oriental Daily reported that during the press conference, Leong apologised to fans for failing to explain her situation.

While it has been two months after her divorce from wine merchant Tony Chao was known, there had been persistent rumours that the couple’s marriage had been facing problems from six months ago due to Chao’s previous affair.

Chao had then brushed off that report and said it was common for couples to have arguments while Fish chose to remain mum.

During a promotional stint in July at Malaysia, Leong’s management company barred the media from asking personal questions.

Prior to confirmation that Leong and Chao had divorced, news had leaked that the couple had signed divorce papers on August 15 with the decision of shared custody for their five-year-old son Anderson.