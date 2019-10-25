Tracklist of Coldplay's next album released via a Welsh newspaper

Coldplay is finally releasing the follow-up album to 'A Head Full Of Dreams.' — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 25 — The British band surprised its fans by publishing the tracklist for its upcoming album in the North Wales Daily Post.

The album is called Everyday Life and is divided into two sections, Sunrise and Sunset. The group's last album, A Head Full of Dreams, came out in 2015; its successor will be released on November 22.

The group made the unusual choice of publishing its tracklist in a local Welsh newspaper, the North Wales Daily Post. The group's guitarist, Jonny Buckland, explained the choice in a tweet: “I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn't very good at it. JB”

Here's the tracklist of Everyday Life:

Sunrise

1. Sunrise

2. Church

3. Trouble in Town

4. BrokEn

5. Daddy

6. WOTW/POTP

7. Arabesque

8. When I Need a Friend

Sunset

1. Guns

2. Orphans

3. Eko

4. Cry Cry Cry

5. Old Friends

6. —

7. Champion of the World

8. Everyday Life

Since their last studio album, the group has released the Kaleidoscope EP and Live in Buenos Aires. They collaborated with Pharrell Williams and Stormzy on the Global Citizen EP1 alubm. — AFP-Relaxnews