'I know my limits': Intan Najuwa, engaged in August, answers keyboard warrior critics

Several social media users brought up Intan’s status as a bride-to-be when criticising the photo. — Instagram/intannajuwa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Actress Intan Najuwa has defended herself after an Instagram photo of her posing with a male co-star attracted negative attention.

The 22-year-old, who got engaged in August, told mStar that she has “limits” when it comes to interactions with her male colleagues and rubbished accusations of her being “disrespectful” towards her fiance.

“We are only playing our roles (in the drama) and the photo in question is just a part of the character that I am playing.

“I’m not trying to say that male actors can touch me however they like. I know what my limits are,” she said.

Intan was referring to a photo showing her Setelahku Dimiliki co-star Zul Ariffin with his hand on her thigh during a boat ride in Langkawi.

The Johor-born actress also told social media users not to drag her fiance into the matter.

“This drama is meant to entertain everyone and it has nothing to do with my betrothed.

“Everything I do has received approval from all parties. My family and fiance are okay with it.

“The only problems now are the comments from social media users who are trying to weaken my relationship with my fiance.”

Intan previously attracted similar criticism when she uploaded a photo of actor Idris Khan playfully lifting her into the air, a move that some social media users saw as inappropriate.