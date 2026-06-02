LOS ANGELES, June 2 — A Los Angeles County court has issued a temporary restraining order against a 31‑year‑old man accused of stalking pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and attempting to force his way into her Hollywood Hills home.

According to NBC News, the order, granted yesterday, bars *William Applegate from coming within 100 yards (91.4 metres) of Carpenter, her sister Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, all of whom live at the residence.

Court filings show Carpenter sought the civil harassment order last Friday, alleging that Applegate tried to pry open her front door on May 23, escalating a pattern of stalking, trespassing and surveillance that she says began around April 20.

In her declaration, Carpenter said the behaviour had caused her “severe and ongoing emotional distress” and that she feared what Applegate might do without court intervention.

According to a Los Angeles police detective’s supporting statement, a security guard confronted Applegate during the May 23 incident, and Applegate allegedly struck him. Images from a Ring camera submitted to the court show a man at Carpenter’s door and later being confronted by security.

The detective wrote that Applegate had developed a “disturbing and irrational fixation” on the singer. After his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, he allegedly returned to the neighbourhood over the next two days, parking nearby and reclining his seat to avoid detection.

Carpenter’s security team later determined that Applegate had been parking progressively closer to the home for weeks.

The restraining order also covers Carpenter’s workplace and vehicle, prohibiting Applegate from contacting, threatening, or harassing her.

The Los Angeles Police Department has submitted its case to the City Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges. A court hearing is scheduled for June 18.