KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Furious, an upcoming action thriller built around brutal combat and a revenge-driven storyline, is set to hit Malaysian cinemas.

Not to be confused with a recent local production sharing the same title, this film is a separate international project produced by Hong Kong’s Edko Films, American XYZ Films, and Zhejiang Hengdian Film Production.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki — the acclaimed action choreographer behind John Wick: Chapter 4 and the Rurouni Kenshin franchise — the multilingual feature, shot in English, Chinese, and Thai, promises relentless, high-octane fight sequences from start to finish.

Chinese actor and martial artist Xie Miao stars as Wang Wei in ‘The Furious’, bringing the art of Kung Fu to the screen. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

The story follows Wang Wei, an ordinary man whose life is torn apart when his daughter is kidnapped.

Forced into a deadly criminal underworld, he must rely on instinct and endurance to survive.

Along the way, he teams up with fearless journalist Navin as the pair battles waves of enemies in a desperate race to uncover the truth and bring their loved ones home.

The Furious features a pan-Asian cast of martial arts stars, many of whom have built strong reputations through their achievements in cinema and combat sports.

Bringing together kung fu, combat judo, tricking, taekwondo, full-contact kyokushin karate, and pencak silat in one explosive film, here’s a closer look at the cast of The Furious ahead of its nationwide release.

Joe Taslim stars as Navin, a relentless journalist who brings his Combat Judo skills to ‘The Furious’. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

Heavy-hitting cast

Chinese actor and martial artist Xie Miao, also known as Mo Tse, leads the film as Wang Wei, continuing a career deeply rooted in martial arts cinema.

He first rose to prominence as a child actor starring alongside Jet Li in The New Legend of Shaolin and My Father Is a Hero, performances that marked him as one of the most promising young talents of his generation.

After stepping away from the spotlight for a period, Xie later returned to acting and gradually rebuilt his career through projects such as the television series Legend of Shaolin Temple.

In recent years, he has strengthened his standing as a modern action lead, particularly through films like Eye for an Eye, where he played the formidable Cheng Xiazi.

Joining him is martial artist-turned-actor Joe Taslim, who plays Navin.

A practitioner of judo, who even won gold at the 1999 Southeast Asian Judo Championships, the star needs little introduction — first gained widespread recognition as Jaka in Indonesia’s The Raid before rising to prominence in lead performances such as The Night Comes for Us.

Taslim later expanded into Hollywood with roles in Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek Beyond, cementing his international profile.

His screen presence has remained undeniable, particularly after portraying Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat (2021), with a return as Noob Saibot in Mortal Kombat 2.

Joey Iwanaga (right) will showcase Full-Contact Kyokushin Karate, while Yayan Ruhian, wielding a bow and arrow, brings Pencak Silat to ‘The Furious’. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

Strong supporting roles

Also joining the cast is Japanese-American actor Joey Iwanaga as Paklong.

Still early in his career, Iwanaga made his debut at 16 in Tsukasa Kishimoto’s Dancing Karate Kid (2013), a lead role that quickly highlighted his potential.

Since then, he has appeared in projects including a minor role as Inui Tenmon in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and more recently in Season 3 of Alice in Borderland, appearing in Episodes 3 to 6 as Sōta Itsuki.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming manga adaptation Blue Lock as Okuhito Iemon, continuing to build momentum in his rising career.

Additional ensemble cast members of Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul (far left), Brian Le (centre), and Yang Enyou. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

Joining him in the cast is Yayan Ruhian, who takes on the role of Tak.

Widely credited with helping introduce pencak silat to global audiences, he remains one of Indonesia’s most respected action stars.

Yayan’s career spans more than two decades, beginning with Merantau to The Raid, and even extended to memorable fight scenes with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The veteran martial artist also maintained a steady presence in Malaysian cinema, with previous works including Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan and Gayong.

That momentum continues with upcoming appearances in The Original Gangster and Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, further strengthening his run in action cinema.

Who else to watch

Vietnamese-American actor Brian Le further strengthens the ensemble by portraying CD.

Alongside his brother Andy Le, the pair taught themselves martial arts, eventually leading them to launch their YouTube channel, Martial Club.

Le showcased his stunt talents in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and appeared in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Pure martial arts action takes centre stage in ‘The Furious’. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

As The Furious was filmed entirely in Bangkok, the production also features Thai talent such as Jeeja Yanin and Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul.

Yanin, best known for her breakout role as Zen in Chocolate, makes a long-awaited return to the big screen as Matia.

Phanlerdwongsakul is a familiar name in Thai cinema, recently seen in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Believers.

Child actor Yang Enyou embodies Rainy, the daughter of Wang Wei, whose kidnapping sets the story in motion.

Her previous credits include many C-dramas such as Finally Found You and Heart Has a Return Date.

Anticipation for The Furious continues to grow following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where early reactions praised its fight choreography and ensemble performances.

The film has also drawn attention for its critical reception, currently holding a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, positioning it as one of the most anticipated action releases of the year.

As part of its promotional tour, Joe Taslim and Yayan Ruhian are scheduled for a special appearance in Kuala Lumpur at GSC Mid Valley on June 6 for the film’s gala screening.

Distributed by Antenna Entertainment, The Furious is set for nationwide release on June 11.