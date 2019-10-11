Don’t give up on your ageing parents, says Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng

Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng is having her hands full taking care of her ageing parents. — Picture via Instagram/ sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng has her hands full looking after her ageing parents.

In a post on her Instagram, the Cantopop diva shared that both her father and mother are weak.

“Mother, who contracted shingles recently has yet to recover fully and a few days ago, father got weak,” she posted, without elaborating what her father was suffering from.

Cheng said although both her parents are unwell now, the situation will not bring her down.

“Life is about experiences and learning. Those who are strong look after those who are weak.

“Parents unconditionally raise and protect their children, now that they are old and needing us, we must use all our might to look after them.”

She said her siblings also shared the responsibilities of looking after their parents.

“We discuss any problems there may be among us. I am very thankful to my sisters and brother.”

Cheng hoped by her sharing, it would encourage other children who are also taking care of their sickly parents not to give up.

“The power of love. We will one day grow old and weak. Try to look from our parents’ point of view.”