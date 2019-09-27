Woman pays the price for calling actress Jasmin Hamid’s adopted daughter a transvestite

Actress Jasmin Hamid has initiated three civil suits against social media users for calling her adopted daughter a transvestite. — Instagram/ jasminhamidjh

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A woman has been made to pay compensation for claiming the adopted daughter of actress Jasmin Hamid was a transvestite.

Izzatul Hairiyah Abdullah was also made to issue an open apology during a press conference, publish the apology through the media and retract all allegations as part of a settlement.

Counsel representing Jasmin, Nasser Yusof said the matter was settled out of court after a civil suit was initiated against Izzatul.

“The individual had admitted to the mistakes. She agreed to make an open apology, have the statement published in newspapers, retract all allegations and pay compensation,” he was quoted by mStar as saying, without revealing the quantum of compensation.

Prior to this, Jasmin had uploaded a screenshot of the comment made by Izzatul who criticised the appearance of Jasmin’s 32-year-old daughter Rohhana.

Jasmin said she decided to go ahead with a lawsuit due to the word used against her daughter.

“The individual had called my daughter ‘bapok’ several times.

“The word had turned my daughter’s life upside down and many unfounded allegations were thrown against her as a result of that. She was deeply affected by the comment.”

She said that her daughter’s appearance did not give anyone the right to condemn her.

Aside from this suit, Jasmin revealed that she had also initiated suits against two individuals who made comments similar to Izzatul in social media.

Rohhana, who works in a clinic, was adopted by Jasmin since she was 20-years-old.

Apart from Rohhana, Jasmin also has an adopted son Lukhman Hakim, 25, and biological son, 18-year-old Ian Haziq who has followed his mother’s footsteps and ventured into acting.