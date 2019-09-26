South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo signs up for art course in New York

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo reportedly signed up for an art course in New York. — Picture via Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Looks like Korean actress Song Hye-kyo will be staying in New York for just a bit more after registering for an art course in the Big Apple.

The ex-wife of Song Joong-ki was reported by Sin Chew Daily to have stayed back after attending the New York Fashion Week there, earlier this month.

Hye-kyo was said to have not returned to Korea, even foregoing celebrating the Mid Autumn Festival with her family.

Attempts by the Korean media to contact her management company to confirm the matter were told that this was a private matter and said that they neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki split in July after being wedded for one year and eight months.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Following the divorce, Hye-kyo was reportedly said she would be on leave for the rest of the year.

“I need to give myself time,” she was reported as saying.

Except for fashion engagements, Hye-kyo has stated that she would not be taking on other jobs and plans to relax.