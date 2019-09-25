HK actress Elaine Ng makes good with daughter Etta after disowning her for same-sex marriage

It was previously reported that Elaine Ng had disowned Etta (pic) after not being able to come to terms with her daughter’s same-sex marriage to Andi Autumn. — Picture via Instagram/ettazen

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — After months of not being on good terms with her daughter Etta Ng, it looks like Hong Kong actress and former beauty queen Elaine Ng is patching things up with her.

China Press reported Elaine as saying that she recently had a meal with Etta.

“It was not to celebrate an occasion. You do not need to have special meals during birthdays,” the daily quoted Elaine, who recently celebrated her 46th birthday, as saying.

On her improved ties with Etta, Elaine said both of them have reached an understanding.

“There are some things we will talk about and there are some we will not touch.”

“Previously our relationship was of a parent and a child and now we are like friends. It feels good,” she added.

On her love life, Elaine said she was not aware if anyone was interested in her neither will she intentionally look for a partner.

“The important thing is we must be able to talk to each other. Just like a family. After the door is shut and we look at each other, we must be able to live with each other. If not it will be very difficult,” she added.

Etta is the love child of Elaine and Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan.

Elaine had announced her pregnancy and disclosed her affair with Chan in 1999.

It was previously reported that Elaine had disowned Etta after not being able to come to terms with her daughter’s same-sex marriage to Andi Autumn.

She had claimed that Autumn decided to be with Etta as she hoped to get money from Etta’s parents.