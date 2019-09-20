Malaysian singer Michael Wong not planning concert closer to home, will release new album next year

Ipoh-born Michael Wong will be releasing a new album next year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 20 — Fans of home-grown talent Michael Wong will have to wait a little longer for him to have a concert in his hometown here.

Saying it was not easy to organise a concert, the Ipoh-born singer said he however hoped it would be a reality one day.

“It will be extra meaningful for me to have the concert in my hometown.”

Speaking to the media during a meet-and-greet session in conjunction with his appointment as Perak’s tourism ambassador, Wong, 49, however, said he would be having a concert in Taipei, Taiwan on March 14 next year.

The singer-songwriter, who has achieved great success in Taiwan, mainland China and Hong Kong, also said he was in the midst of releasing a new album.

“Hopefully it can be released by next year.”

While Michael Wong would love to perform at home, there are currently no plans for a concert here. — Picture by Farhan Najib

In line with his new role as the state’s tourism ambassador, Wong said he would be shooting a music video from his new album here.

“I want to highlight the town where I was born.”

Wong’s tenure as the ambassador is from August 1 this year to July 31 2021 where he will actively promote Perak to the Chinese market.

“Many of my fans have visited Ipoh before as they were curious to where I was from.

“Some even went to the extent to check out my old school,” said the former SMJK Sam Tet student, adding that his fans learned and loved Malaysia through his songs.

Among Wong’s most popular songs is Fairy Tale that was translated into eight different languages.

Prior to this, Wong was appointed as the Malaysian Tourism Ambassador from 2006 to 2010.

Formerly one half of the Malaysian Mandopop duo Michael and Victor which was based in Taiwan, Wong was also appointed by the Health Ministry as the Malaysian Medical Tourism Ambassador in 2011.