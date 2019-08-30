Carey Mulligan to star with Ralph Fiennes in Netflix film ‘The Dig’

Carey Mulligan will be joining the cast of ‘The Dig’ alongside Ralph Fiennes. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — British actress Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby, Pride and Prejudice, Mudbound) is in talks to join the cast of WWII drama The Dig, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a true story, The Dig tells the story of widow Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), who gets a “hunch that her land contains buried riches.” Her intuition turns out to be right on the money.

Ralph Fiennes, who garnered acclaim for his performances in The English Patient, Schindler’s List, The Grand Budapest Hotel and A Bigger Splash, will play local archeologist Basil Brown, who will work with Edith before getting ejected from the project by museum curators.

Australian filmmaker Simon Stone (The Daughter) will direct the project, which will be produced by Gabrielle Tana (Stephen Frears’ Philomena).

The Dig was first considered for development by BBC Films, which had gone as far as casting Nicole Kidman as Edith. The film will ultimately be produced by Netflix, which has optioned Mulligan, with whom it had already teamed up on Dee Rees’ Mudbound.

No release date has been announced yet. — AFP-Relaxnews