BBC drops trailer for upcoming 'World on Fire' with Sean Bean and Helen Hunt (VIDEO)

Helen Hunt plays Nancy Campbell, one of the lead roles in BBC One's 'World On Fire.' — Picture courtesy of BBC One

LONDON, Aug 30 — Helen Hunt and Sean Bean star opposite each other in the BBC's upcoming series World on Fire, which portrays the horror of the first year of the Second World War from the eyes of characters from all over the world.

Helen Hunt is back on television in a miniseries drama. Airing on BBC One in the United Kingdom, the series was introduced in an explosive, emotional trailer on Wednesday, August 28.

Comprising seven episodes, the series unfolds during the first year of the Second World War. The story, told by ordinary men and women whose stories intertwine, begins with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939 and ends with the Battle of Britain in May 1941, a turning point in the war.

As the war rages, the lives of people on both sides of the conflict, in England, Germany, France, the United States, and Poland, are irreversibly turned upside down.

Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean has been seen in a number of TV roles recently, from Legends and Wasted to Curfew and Medici: Masters of Florence.

Lesley Manville (Mum), Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women), Julia Brown (The Last Kingdom), Zofia Wichłacz (The Romanoffs), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Parker Sawyers (Obsession) also star.

Written by Peter Bowker (The A Word), the series was directed by Adam Smith (Skins) for the first two episodes, Thomas Napper (Jawbone) for episode three, Andy Wilson (Unforgotten) for episodes four and seven, and Chanya Buton for episodes five and six.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handing international distribution for the miniseries. No launch date has been announced yet. — AFP-Relaxnews