Drake unveils new video for Toronto Raptors’ anthem ‘Money in the Grave’

Drake wins Best Rap Song for ‘God's Plan’ at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — The Rick Ross-featuring Money in the Grave dropped in June after the team won the 2019 NBA Finals.

A few months after the release, Drake has shared the accompanying music video, which was directed by cinematographer and personal photographer Theo Skudra.

The grainy black-and-white visual sees the OVO rapper boarding a private jet to meet Ross in the back room of an Italian restaurant.

As noted by Complex, the video includes a guest appearance by Zack Bia, who has worked extensively with hospitality entrepreneur and h.wood group’s cofounder John Terzian.

The video for Money in the Grave also includes footage of Drake hanging out on a basketball court and performing live at Toronto’s OVO Fest.

“When I die, put my money in the grave/I really gotta put a couple n*ggas in they place/Really just lapped every n*gga in the race,” Drake raps in the chorus.

Money In the Grave was originally released as part of Drake’s celebratory The Best in the World Pack, along with new single Omertà.

Earlier this August, Drake also shared his first compilation, Care Package, which follows his 2018 Scorpio album.

See the visual for Money In the Grave below: — AFP-Relaxnews