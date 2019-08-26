Fans queue for four days just to buy Mandopop singer Jay Chou concert tickets

King of Mandopop Jay Chou is much loved by his Malaysian fans with tickets for his February 29 concert tickets at Bukit Jalil National Stadium snapped up. — Picture via Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Jay Chou fans really love him.

To the point that some of them waited in line for four days just to buy tickets for his upcoming show.

China Press reported that 30,000 tickets for his February 29 concert next year were snapped up when it was opened for sale over the weekend.

It also reported that only some of the RM738 and RM838 tickets were still on sale.

According to the organiser, response from fans was overwhelming.

“Due to Chou’s schedule, this will be his only performance in Kuala Lumpur,” the daily quoted the organiser as saying.

The Carnival World Tour will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter’s eighth concert tour, will celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Prior to his stop in Malaysia, Chou will be performing for two nights in Singapore on January 10 and 11.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January last year, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.