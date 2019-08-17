Liam Gallagher surprises fans with new single ‘One of Us’

Liam Gallagher's latest album will be out on September 20. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 17 — Liam Gallagher's new single One of Us was released early; the gospel-inspired song is set to appear on Gallagher’s upcoming album, “Why Me? Why Not,” out on September 20.

The meditative One of Us was written with Andrew Wyatt, and Gallagher’s youngest son Gene played bongos for the track.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner also collaborated on the song, which Liam Gallagher described as “expressing hope that a fractured relationship can be salvaged in the future.”

The British musician also revealed that “One of Us is about family, friendship, and a sense of belonging,” adding that it reminds him of American R&B band The Sweet Inspirations.

One of Us is the fourth single off Gallagher’s upcoming sophomore album “Why Me? Why Not,” following Once, Shockwave, and The River.

The record was created in collaboration with Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on Gallagher’s 2017 debut “As You Were.”

“I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were.’ Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?,” he said in a statement ahead of the album’s release.

Next fall, Gallagher will also unveil his latest documentary film, As It Was, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, in the US.

He will be opening for The Who on several dates of their North American tour, before heading to Europe from November 11 through February 21. Tickets and additional information can be found on Gallagher’s official website.

In the meantime, discover “One of Us” below:

— AFP-Relaxnews