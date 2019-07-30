Mac Miller discusses details of ‘Swimming’ with Rick Rubin in new ‘Shangri-La’ clip (VIDEO)

Mac Miller performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival, in New York June 3, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — In a newly released clip from the Showtime documentary series, award-winning producer Rick Rubin speaks with rapper Miller about their collaborative work on the rapper’s 2018 album Swimming.

Miller, who passed away shortly after releasing his fifth studio album, talks to the producer about the personal nature of music.

“It’s been an interesting journey for me to realise that the goal here is just to be as much me as possible. That’s it, that’s the only goal. And how do we get that out of me and into whatever we’re making,” he states in the short clip.

He continues, “You know you make this super personal-ass, stripped-back song where there’s no bells and whistles and that the only thing that’s carrying the song is you.”

The conversation comes from the third episode of Rubin’s four-part documentary, Shangri-La, which aired on Showtime on July 28.

The series follows the award-winning producer through his daily routine in his Shangri-La Studios in Miami, where he works with a variety of artists.

While the latest episode focused on Rubin’s work with Miller, previous instalments featured discussions with Beastie Boys’ Mike D and LL Cool J, among others.

Last June, The Free Nationals released the single Time, which featured the first official posthumous verse from Miller.

Earlier this year, another posthumous song from Miller, entitled The Sun Room, surfaced on the streaming platform Soundtrack.

Watch the clip from Rubin’s docu-series Shangri-La below: — AFP-Relaxnews