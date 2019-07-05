Dr M and Dr Siti Hasmah watch ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, charity gala raises more than RM400,000

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah with the cast of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on Wednesday night at Istana Budaya. — Picture from Instagram/@dianwithlove

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mohamad Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali enjoyed a night at the theatre at Istana Budaya on Wednesday where they watched The Phantom of the Opera.

The couple who attended the musical’s charity gala also met the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical including lead stars soprano Meghan Picerno who plays Christine Daae, Matt Leisy who plays Raoul and the Phantom himself played by Jonathan Roxmouth.

Known for her love of the performing arts, Dr Siti Hasmah is patron of the Malaysian leg of The Phantom of the Opera’s world tour.

“We had the honor of having the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and the First Lady in the audience this week,” Leisy wrote on Instagram.

The Tun Siti Hasmah Charity Gala raised funds for the Dyslexia Association Malaysia (PDM) and the Malaysian Spinal Injuries Association (MASIA), hosted by Base Entertainment, the theatrical entertainment company which brought the musical to Malaysia.

According to Datin Dian Lee, who is married to Base Entertainment head Datuk Jared Lim, the charity gala raised more than RM400,000.

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway and premiered in Kuala Lumpur at Istana Budaya on June 15. The musical will run until Sunday, July 7.