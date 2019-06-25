Another ‘Pencetus Ummah’ reality TV preacher goes viral, this time for alleged nude selfies

PU Rizz the latest celebrity preacher from the ‘Pencetus Ummah’ religious reality show. — Instagram/pu_rizz

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Controversy appears to continue to hound reality TV preachers from the Astro religious programme, Pencetus Ummah, with Muhammad Haris Ismail, or PU Rizz the latest to be the topic of discussion among social media users.

Early this morning, two selfies were widely circulated online via Twitter by several social media accounts of a man resembling PU Rizz, flashing his genitals in the photos taken in a bathroom.

Speaking to Astro Awani, PU Rizz, said he did not know why he has become the latest target of what he claims to be edited photos.

“It is only an edit. Edited images and ridiculous,” was PU Rizz’s response to the whole controversy.

One of the two images where a man resembling PU Rizz flashes his genitals at the camera. — Twitter/syasaad94

He was reported as saying that he was in the process of lodging a police report on the matter.

In 2017, PU Ahmad Faiz Hafizuddin Rosli was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on a charge of hurting a female preacher while earlier this year PU Syed Bakri hit the headlines for branding K-pop group BTS, demons.

Then there were the allegations of infidelity of PU Abu Sufyan, followed by the divorce of his seven-month pregnant wife and subsequent second marriage.

PU Rizz joins the likes of known public figures including actor Syafiq Kyle, singer Aiman Tino and footballer Zaquan Adha amongst others to allegedly be the subject of lewd images circulated in recent months.

A check revealed that several accounts that initially shared the images have since deleted their posts.