No overpriced hotel Ramadan buffets for actress Maya Karin

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — It’s safe to say you won’t be seeing actress Maya Karin at any lavish spreads for breaking fast in hotels.

“I’m so fed up with the ridiculous prices of Ramadan buffets,” she said in her Twitter account earlier today.

“And people and companies still pay!”

Attached to Maya’s tweet was a link to a website with a listing of Ramadan buffets in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.

“RM150 to RM200 for adults, RM 80 to R100 for kids! Kids!

“What do they eat? A little bit of rice, and a little bit of chicken. Or maybe a little bit of spaghetti.”

Saying it was a matter of principle, Maya added, “I refuse any hotel buka puasa now.

“If you eat here, don’t complain about the economy.”

Her tweets have gone down well, immediately garnering a large number of retweets, with everyone agreeing that the prices were indeed ridiculous.

A user pointed out that it contradicted the purpose of fasting in the Holy Month.

While others took the opportunity to chime in on food wastage.

One Twitter user chimed in a little more extra on the actress who has earned the moniker of ‘Captain Planet’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ on Twitter for her environmental work.

