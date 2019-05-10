Preacher who called BTS ‘demonic’ defends himself, says he never insulted other religions

PU Syed Bakri’s statement which branded BTS as ‘demonic’ sparked a massive backlash from both K-pop fans and Muslims alike who thought his language was too harsh. — Picture from Instagram/pencetusummah_syed

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Malaysian preacher PU Syed Bakri is still feeling the heat from K-pop fans, after labelling boyband BTS as “demonic”.

In an Instagram post, the controversial figure responded to accusations from BTS fans, known as the Army, which claimed that he had insulted the band’s religious beliefs.

“The Army gang likes to involve me saying that I put down the religion of their beloved K-pop artists.

“I have never insulted their religion. Stop straying from what I actually said!” he wrote.

The 2015 winner of Astro reality television show Pencetus Ummah clarified that he had always been addressing Muslims with his statements and that it was up to the discretion of non-Muslim fans if they wished to continue supporting K-pop acts.

“I touched on the issue of BTS’ influence from a moral perspective and I was speaking to the Islamic community.

“For Muslims, there is halal and haram. Let it be known and fully understood,” he said.

Responses to the post have been mostly positive with many expressing their support for PU Syed’s crusade against the K-pop genre.

“Be strong ustaz, the Army will accuse you to the point of slander,” said official._yan.

“The morality of teenage girls right now is really terrible,” wrote wan__neo.

PU Syed made international headlines when he called BTS “demonic” in an Instagram post last month.

The viral story was even carried by popular K-pop entertainment news portal Koreaboo.

PU Syed had said that while Russia was a country of “infidels”, they knew how to “protect” their people, citing the ban of BTS’ concert film BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul by Russian authorities.

Despite efforts by fans to inform PU Syed about BTS’ charity work with Unicef and the supposed pro-Palestine views held by member RM, the preacher remains unconvinced that the Boy With Luv singers can bring any value to Malaysian youth.