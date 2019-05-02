Jude Law marries Phillipa Coanin in secret ceremony

English actor Jude Law poses upon arrival for the European gala premiere of the film ‘Captain Marvel’ in London February 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Jude Law has reportedly tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Phillipa Coan.

According to The Sun, the pair had a secret civil ceremony in London on Tuesday which was attended by close family and friends. The couple were said to have gotten engaged in just a few month ago.

Law who was dressed in a navy corduroy suit and Coan, in an off-white ruffled dress, were seen leaving the town hall with wedding bands on their ring fingers, according to the publication.

This will be Law’s second marriage, he was previously married to fellow actress Sadie Frost.