Disney’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ sets opening day record in China

Cast member Chris Evans poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Endgame set an opening-day record in China with an estimated US$107.2 million (RM442 million) in ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney Co said yesterday.

Endgame is the final chapter of a story told across 22 Marvel films featuring popular characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow.

The movie earned rave reviews from critics and is expected to draw huge crowds as it debuts in the rest of the world this week.

As of yesterday morning, 97 per cent of Endgame reviews collected by the Rotten Tomatoes website were positive.

The film picks up after last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, when many of Marvel’s big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust. In Endgame, the survivors plot to kill the supervillain Thanos. — Reuters